Top track

Pachanga Boys - Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pachanga Boys & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 am
GigsNew York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pachanga Boys - Time
Got a code?

About

Register For Presale: https://grayarea.co/events/pachanga-boys-and-guests-may-10-2024

The enigmatic Pachanga Boys, known for their offbeat and elusive nature, form a mysterious DJ duo that's more felt and heard than seen. With a low-key presence on social...

This is an 21+ event
Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pachanga Boys

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.