Queer the Air: Valentine’s Variety Show!

The Goldfish
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
SocialLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
QUEER THE AIR’S VALENTINE'S VARIETY SHOW is set to be the sure fire, hottest night of romance season in Highland Park. Imagine a retro Valentine’s Day dance, but make it queer, punk, and extra horny. This event is taking place the Friday night before Valen...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish and Queer the Air
Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

