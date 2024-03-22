Top track

Haçienda

Prohibition Prohibition + Berling Berlin + Rive Droite Country Club

L'international
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'Inter présente :

⚡Prohibition Prohibition⚡

(München / Munich, GE - Post Punk)

⚡Berling Berlin⚡

(Paris, FR - Post-Punk-Electro-Pop)

⚡Rive Droite Country Club⚡

(Paris, FR - Pop-Punk)

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Berling Berlin , Rive Droite Country Club

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

