Top track

Deema - CAN I?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Five Points presents: The Mar!k Effect

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deema - CAN I?
Got a code?

About

Off the back of a killer anniversary jam, we're keeping the heat up with a headline event by one of our FP Jam regulars. The Mar!k Effect will be supplying the groves this month, with some killer vocals layed over smooth Hip-Hop and Jazz notes.

Kaylum Rob...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Five Points Project.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

FAQs

Do I need a ticket if I'm jammer?

No you don't! If you're jamming all you need to do is head to the jammer sign up in our Insta bio and fill that out. Free entry for you!

Are there tickets OTD?

Yes there are, but they're normally quite limited, so cop yours early!

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.