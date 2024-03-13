DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Off the back of a killer anniversary jam, we're keeping the heat up with a headline event by one of our FP Jam regulars. The Mar!k Effect will be supplying the groves this month, with some killer vocals layed over smooth Hip-Hop and Jazz notes.
Kaylum Rob...
No you don't! If you're jamming all you need to do is head to the jammer sign up in our Insta bio and fill that out. Free entry for you!
Yes there are, but they're normally quite limited, so cop yours early!
