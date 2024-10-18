DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Federico Buffa - La milonga del fútbol

Teatro Colosseo
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:30 pm
TheatreTorino
From €25.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RENATO CESARINI un funambolo del gol, scoprirà Omar Sivori e lo porterà in Italia. Ci si riferisce a lui quando si parla di “Zona Cesarini”, per aver segnato alcuni gol negli ultimi secondi prima del fischio finale.

OMAR SIVORI talentoso e irriverente, in...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Federico Buffa

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

