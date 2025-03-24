Top track

caroline - Dark blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

caroline - evening

Strange Brew
24 Mar - 25 Mar
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

caroline - Dark blue
Got a code?

About

This is an all ages event (U18’s must be accompanied by an adult 21+ - Each U18 must be accompanied by an adult – 1:1

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

caroline

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.