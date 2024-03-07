Top track

Lady Sanity - Focus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marshall Live x Hootananny: Speech Debelle, Sanity, Queenie + More

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lady Sanity - Focus
Got a code?

About

Marshall Live team up with Hootananny to bring a night of Hip-Hop and rap from some of the finest MC's and Selectors

🎤 LINEUP 🎤

🎤 SPEECH DEBELLE

🎤 SANITY

🎤 QUEENIE

🎤 YHITSRENEE

🎤 MELLOWHONEY

This is an 18+ event (PHOTO ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Speech Debelle, Lady Sanity, Queenie

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.