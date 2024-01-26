DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

On and On: Celebrating 40 Years of House Music

Canvas 1
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ROOM 90 and CANVAS present.....

On & On: Celebrating 40 years of house music

In 1984 Jesse Saunders and Vince Lawrence released "On & On", widely acknowledged as the first house record ever released. We are celebrating this with a series of monthly sessi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Canvas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.