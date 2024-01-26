DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ROOM 90 and CANVAS present.....
On & On: Celebrating 40 years of house music
In 1984 Jesse Saunders and Vince Lawrence released "On & On", widely acknowledged as the first house record ever released. We are celebrating this with a series of monthly sessi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.