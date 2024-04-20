Top track

Perry Wayne - Outer Rim

Perry Wayne : The Sounds of Invasion Tour

Maya Event Center
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
PartyFresno
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Perry Wayne

Perry Wayne is an artist from Dallas, Texas. Perry Wayne has released several hits on Gud Vibrations, Subsidia, Disciple, Dim Mak, pushed out viral remixes, and released a massive collaborations with Riot Ten, Lucii, & YDG. All 2022 & 2021, Perry has earne Read more

Event information

Night Pulze Entertainment Presents...

Perry Wayne : The Sounds of Invasion Tour

w/ Special Guests: Speedshift + More TBA

Maya Event Center in Fresno, CA | Ages: 18+ | 8PM - 2AM

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Pulze Entertainment
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Perry Wayne

Venue

Maya Event Center

1737 East Shaw Avenue, Fresno, California 93710, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

