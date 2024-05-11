DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AfroVibes Miami - Spring Fling Edition

Location TBA, Miami
Sat, 11 May, 3:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $48.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Afrovibes Miami (AVM) is a lush Afrobeats poolside day party that brings people together for an immersive experience of global Afro culture through visual creative direction, music, and cusine. The party is at a decadent poolside venue in South Beach, Miam...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Afro Vibes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Location TBA, Miami

Miami, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

