Florence Adooni

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
London
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Queen of Frafra Gospel, Florence Adooni come to Hoots.

Raised in Kumasi, the epicentre of High-Life music, she infuses the soul of the northern savannah and the sound of the rainforest region to create music brimming with Soul and Charm.

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

