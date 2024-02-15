DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seanchoíche Sydney | Childhood

Flow Studios 88
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:30 pm
€33.70
About

Seanchoíche, (pronounced Shanna-Key-Ha), is an unique Irish storytelling night founded in Dublin, and we are coming back to Sydney next month on Thursday, FEBRUARY 15th 🥳

The idea is that you come to the event if you want to hear a good story. You can co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seanchoíche

Venue

Flow Studios 88

57 Denison Street, Camperdown New South Wales 2050, Australia
Doors open7:30 pm

