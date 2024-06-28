Top track

Ceaseless

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Triple B Tour

Oslo Hackney
Fri, 28 Jun, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ceaseless
Got a code?

About

DHP Family Presents Triple B Tour

Magnitude

Never Ending Game

Gridiron

Missing Link

Scarab

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Magnitude, Never Ending Game, Gridiron and 2 more

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.