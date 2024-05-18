Top track

Donny McCaslin - What About the Body

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donny McCaslin

Solar Myth
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Donny McCaslin - What About the Body
Got a code?

About

Ars Nova Workshop is excited to present the genre-defying saxophonist Donny McCaslin, best known as the saxophonist on David Bowie’s last album, Blackstar, at Solar Myth on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donny McCaslin

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.