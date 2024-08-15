Top track

Stone Jets - Going Out

Stone Jets, TwoWeeksInNashville and William Poyer

The Bedford
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stone Jets live at The Bedford together with Two Weeks In Nashville and William Poyer, be ready for a night filled with music, storytelling and some good wholesome rocking.

William Poyer:

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Onion Disco.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stone Jets

Venue

The Bedford

77 Bedford Hill, Wandsworth, London, SW12 9HD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

