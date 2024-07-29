DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Courtyard Theatre
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £8
We follow Hollie a school teacher and Mitch a personal trainer, both looking for something but completely different to each other. Hollie is looking for love and Mitch is looking for a good time on a Friday night.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Florence McMahon, for Camden Fringe
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:15 pm

