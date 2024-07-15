Top track

Ana Frango Elétrico

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 15 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since 2015, Ana Frango Elétrico has been researching ordinary everyday elements, saturating reality in graphic, poetic and sound forms. At the age of 25 and with a hyper creative temper, Ana Frango Elétrico (Ana Electric Chicken, in Portuguese) has in thei...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ana Frango Elétrico

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

