So You Think You're Funny?

The Camden Head
Sun, 12 May, 3:30 pm
ComedyLondon
About

Gilded Balloon are delighted to be bringing the UK's longest running comedy newcomer competition to THE CAMDEN HEAD

Get your tickets now to support some of the newest comics in Britain. All hosted by some of the competition's incredible regular hosts.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Camden Head

2 Camden Walk, London N1 8DY, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

