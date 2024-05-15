Top track

Domino

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Corridor

Hyde Park Book Club
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Domino
Got a code?

About

Corridor is returning with their fourth album Mimi and it immediately recalls the best of the best when it comes to indie rock. Leaning harder into incorporating electronic textures than on previous records, it is a record bursting with new energy and life...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Corridor

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.