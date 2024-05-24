Top track

Bess Atwell - Release Myself

Bess Atwell: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 24 May, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £11.52

About

Brighton's own indie folk enchantress will be returning to the shop floor to deliver us her sumptous collection of stirring songs, followed by a signing...

• The release date for physical copies of this album is May 24th. You will be able to collect the a...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
Lineup

Bess Atwell

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

