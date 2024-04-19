DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Is Noise

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 19 Apr, 8:00 pm
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Love Is Noise live at The Old Blue Last + special guests tba

Where do you want to go? What do you want to feel?

Love Is Noise use total honesty, passion and soul to create musical bridges across

life’s troubled waters. ‘Music is therapy to us’ Vocalist...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Love Is Noise

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

