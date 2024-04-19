DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Love Is Noise live at The Old Blue Last + special guests tba
Where do you want to go? What do you want to feel?
Love Is Noise use total honesty, passion and soul to create musical bridges across
life’s troubled waters. ‘Music is therapy to us’ Vocalist...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.