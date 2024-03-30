Top track

DJ Yoda: 50 Years of Hip-Hop

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 30 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Multi-award-winning Hip-Hop DJ and Producer, DJ Yoda, comes back to celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop!

Hailing from London’s hip-hop scene, DJ YODA is a true master of his craft. With a reputation that precedes him, internationally respected for his turntabli...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Yoda

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

