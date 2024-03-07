Top track

LA JEUNESSE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Franck. + Premier Métro

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LA JEUNESSE
Got a code?

About

FRANCK. est un artiste indépendant en quête d'une expérience pop libératrice et immersive. Il écrit et chante des mélodies saisissantes et entêtantes que l'on pourrait trouver dans la musique house, alternant entre un fausset cristallin et une voix de téno...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Premier Métro, FRANCK.

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.