Addis Pablo plays Augustus Pablo

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Augustus Pablo is one of the most influential figures in the history of dub and reggae.

Specifically, he pioneered the use of the melodica in reggae music, an instrument which had previously been reserved for the music teaching of Jamaican schoolchildren....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Addis Pablo

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

