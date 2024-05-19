DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Iñigo Coppel

Sala Clamores
Sun, 19 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Asesinaron a Cristo por cantar al mundo la verdad pero conmigo vais listos, ¡he aprendido a Coppelear!". Así comienza EL PUEBLO CONTRA IÑIGO COPPEL, quinto disco de Coppel, producido por Jose Nortes (Miguel Ríos, Ariel Rot, Coque Malla), que presentará en...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Presentado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.