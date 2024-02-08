DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Astral Bakers sera chez Hark Records pour vous faire découvrir en avant-première leur premier album The Whole Story.
Rendez-vous jeudi 8 février à 19h pour une session d’écoute exclusive en présence du groupe suivie d’un showcase.
Gratuit sur réserva...
