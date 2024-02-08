Top track

Astral Bakers - Shelter

Astral Bakers · Release party + Showcase

Hark records
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Astral Bakers sera chez Hark Records pour vous faire découvrir en avant-première leur premier album The Whole Story.

Rendez-vous jeudi 8 février à 19h pour une session d’écoute exclusive en présence du groupe suivie d’un showcase.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Hark records.
Venue

Hark records

76 Rue Léon Frot, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

