A Toys Orchestra

Wishlist Roma
Sat, 6 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In occasione del decimo anniversario del Wishlist Roma, tornano sulla scena dopo una lunga pausa gli A Toys Orchestra, band d’eccezione del panorama alternativo italiano.

La band campana presentera' in anteprima il nuovo album “ Midnight Again”, preceduto...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.

Lineup

…a toys orchestra

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:00 pm

