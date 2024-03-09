DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mr. Wilson’s Second Liners kick off the year as they mean to go on, banging out 90’s dance classics for the local, loyal, diehard ravers. Blowout the old and be the first to hear their new arrangements.
Mr. Wilson’s Second Liners are revolutionary genre-b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.