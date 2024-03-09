DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mr. Wilson's Second Liners

Square Chapel Arts Centre
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsHalifax
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mr. Wilson’s Second Liners kick off the year as they mean to go on, banging out 90’s dance classics for the local, loyal, diehard ravers. Blowout the old and be the first to hear their new arrangements.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Square Chapel Arts Centre.
Square Chapel Arts Centre

10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

