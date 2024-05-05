Top track

Il mondo prima

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti - TARM30 - DATA 2

Astro Club
Sun, 5 May, 9:00 pm
€16.95

About

Domenica 05 maggio 2024

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti live in Astro Club

#TARM30 - Il trentennale

Tre decenni di magia: Tre decenni di TARM!

Ingresso riservato associati Federitalia, costo della tessera 5€

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASTRO CLUB

Lineup

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

