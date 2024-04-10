DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Citizen Swing — Connor Law + Patrick Lopez

Citizen Vinyl
Wed, 10 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for Citizen Swing, our twice-monthly Wednesday jazz nights. Come through for a night of excellent, curated local jazz talent and classic cocktails. The fun starts at 6pm when we spin up some cool, old jazz vinyl, and then continues at 7pm with live...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

