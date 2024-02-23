DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afrobeat Nights NYC

The Sultan Room
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Afrobeat Nights NYC is the number 1 event to indulge in rich, vibrant culture through all music. Join us as we unwind with the latest Afrobeat/Afrobeats around the globe.

We're back for our residency at (Sultan Room). Every Last Frida...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
250 capacity

