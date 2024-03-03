DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Humanize Club Tour 2024

Largo Venue
Sun, 3 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€28.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
APPINO – sia nel suo lavoro solista che in quello con gli The Zen Circus – è un infaticabile performer live ed

è pronto a darne riprova anche in questo tour. HUMANIZE è un progetto a 360 gradi, che si propone di

indagare l’umanità nelle sue molteplici fo...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Vivo Concerti Srl.

Appino

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

