Karaoke Indie Milano + party

Gate Milano
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€12
About

CANTA SUL PALCO CON UNA BAND I PIÙ GRANDI SUCCESSI INDIE, e non solo... DA BLANCO A CALCUTTA A GAZZELLE, PINGUINI TATTICI, THEGIORNALISTI E TANTI ALTRI" SULLE PAGINE LA LISTA DELLE CANZONI DA POTER CANTARE.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Mirko Perri.
Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

