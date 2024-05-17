DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brimheim

Kantine am Berghain
Fri, 17 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Indie-Liebling BRIMHEIM von den Färöer-Inseln zieht seit ihrem Debüt-Album Anfang 2022 das Publikum in ihren Bann. Jetzt kehrt sie mit voller Wucht mit der furchtlosen Hymne "Literally Everything" und Shows u.a. in Berlin und London zurück.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

