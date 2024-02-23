Top track

Veins

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palace

EartH
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£32.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will be taking place in EartH Hall.

Ticket price includes a £1 venue restoration levy'

This is a 16+ event. Each under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is over 21 (1:1 ratio). In order to verify your age, ID may be requested....

Presented by EartH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Palace

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

