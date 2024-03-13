Top track

The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Enslaved + Svalbard + Wayfarer

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Wed, 13 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€32.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)
Got a code?

About

GARMONBOZIA présente ENSLAVED + SVALBARD + WAYFARER

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Garmonbozia
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Enslaved, Wayfarer, Svalbard

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.