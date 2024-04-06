Top track

Norman Toronto - Milling About

Triple Hammer Records Showcase: Norman Toronto

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Bow & Spear

Norman Toronto was formed in 2010 in Chicago, IL. The original release of their first record "Rock and Roll Tide" in 2010 started the band's journey as a sonically shifting and genre blending experience, initially taking inspiration from Grinderman, Neva D Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Triple Hammer Records Showcase
Norman Toronto (Album Release Show)
Hotel Etiquette (Buffalo NY)
Bow & Spear
Gatto Black (Buffalo NY)
Evasive Actions

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bow & Spear

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

