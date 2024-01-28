DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stand Up Comedy -> Antonio Ricatti

Circolo Agorà
Sun, 28 Jan, 8:30 pm
TheatreCusano Milanino
€6
About

Domenica 28/01 vi aspettiamo per un nuovo appuntamento con la Stand Up Comedy!
Si esibirà sul nostro palco Antonio Ricatti.

Antonio Ricatti nasce a Barletta nel 1988. Nel 2017 fonda con Marco Di Pinto il collettivo BeComedy, un gruppo di comici che iniz...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Lineup

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

