DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Doña Presents: Flexwon

Doña
Fri, 26 Jan, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FLEXWON is by nature creative, visual and intuitive, his sensitivity extends itself to a number of art mediums,he is also an accomplished painter as well as a musician.

He carries an eclectic mix of R&B, Jazz, Funk, Disco, Hip-Hop, Soul, dancehall, roots,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.