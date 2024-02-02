DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'90s & 2000s Night w/ The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:55 pm
PartyNew York
$22.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
'90s & 2000s Night w/ The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air - Live at LPR on Friday, February 2nd, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

Kids of the 90's and 2000's, look no further for a nostalgic night featuring the best pop and alt-rock songs you grew...

This is a 21+ event
Fun Music Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open10:55 pm

