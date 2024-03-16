DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The #1 Hip Hop & R&B St. Patrick's Day Boat Party

Skyport Marina
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The paddy don't start till I walk in!

Join us this St. Patrick's Day Weekend as we sail around the Statue of Liberty!

Brace yourselves for the wildest shindig in the city that never sleeps with the hottest DJs playing all time hits!

Experience New York...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
Venue

Skyport Marina

2430 FDR Dr, New York, NY 10010, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

