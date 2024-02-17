DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Habitat - Valentines Special
Back with our first event of 2024 as we take over The Pink Room @ YES.
A party for the lovers
Lineup announced soon
RnB / Dancehall / Funky / Trap / Afrobeat / Jiggy shit
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.