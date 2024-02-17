Top track

Habitat: Valentines Special

YES The Pink Room
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Habitat - Valentines Special

Back with our first event of 2024 as we take over The Pink Room @ YES.

A party for the lovers

Lineup announced soon

RnB / Dancehall / Funky / Trap / Afrobeat / Jiggy shit

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Habitat MCR.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

