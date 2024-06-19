Top track

Twisted

MISSIO

The Underworld
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.37

About

Texas duo MISSIO provides the mantra everyone can benefit from with I Am Awesome. The inspiring new EP channels bursts of anthemic energy across various genres, providing an electric ride in a lane all on its own.

MISSIO shares, “We've both at times strug...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Live Nation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Missio

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

