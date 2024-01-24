Top track

Delvento - Tetto del Mondo

Delvento Live

21 House of Stories Navigli
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:15 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Delvento è un artista poliedrico che prende in prestito qualsiasi impulso o sensazione gli si presenti sul cammino mischiando elementi personali, impersonali, storie di gente e stili musicali per creare musica intima e non soggetta allo scorrere del tempo....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Lineup

Delvento

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:15 pm

