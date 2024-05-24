Top track

English Teacher

Gorilla
Fri, 24 May, 6:30 pm
£16.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Presents

English Teacher

Plus Support

This is a 14+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
Lineup

English Teacher

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open6:30 pm
550 capacity

