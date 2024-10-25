Top track

We're All In This Together (feat. Joe Bonamassa)

Walter Trout

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

Blues-Rock’s Resilient Icon Walter Trout is riding a creatively formidable wave and heading into 2024 with an album raucous, wild and poignant in Broken. The album features guest appearances from  powerhouse singer Beth Hart, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider an...

Presented by The Gig Cartel.
Lineup

Walter Trout

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

