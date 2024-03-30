Top track

Beatentourage: Yung & Freaky

Häkken
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
About

Die Veranstaltungsreihe Beatentourage bietet nationalen klein Künstler*innen aus dem Musikkosmus „Deutschrap" eine Bühne. Zur neunten Veranstaltung kommen FreakinFreddy & Yung Ullrich, LaLucia, Weltuntergäng & Uno F.

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Beatentourage, Grossstatttraum & OHA! Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FreakinFreddy

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

