DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: A Mardi Gras Celebration with Phuncle Sam
Tuesday, February 11, 2023
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 5PM
Phuncle Sam
Phuncle Sam is Asheville's own Dead-Centric "jam band". Since their formation in 2004, Phuncle Sam...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.