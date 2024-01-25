DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burns Night at Strongroom

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 25 Jan, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come celebrate Burns Night at Strongoom!

We've got a killer selection of Scotch and we'll be doing a haggis burger special with a vegan option available for all animal lovers or people who just don't really like haggis that much.

You'll get a dram of Joh...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.