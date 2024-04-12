DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Asdek & Ava Mind presents. The Lost Tapes Tour

CCO La Rayonne
Fri, 12 Apr, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€25.80
About

THE LOST TAPES TOUR by @Asdek & @AvaMind

CHAPTER ONE :boum:

12 AVRIL - LA RAYONNE - VILLEURBANNE

WITH TALENTED ARTISTS (in A-Z order) :

ASDEK

AVA MIND

BOSTON BUN

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Encore
Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

